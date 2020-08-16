President Trump says his brother, Robert Trump, died yesterday

US President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Presbyterian Hospital to visit his younger brother Robert Trump in New York City, US, August 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEDMINSTER (New Jersey), Aug 16 — US President Donald Trump said that his younger brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” Trump said in a statement.

Robert Trump, who at 72 was two years younger than the president, was a business executive and real estate developer.

President Trump made an emotional visit to see his ailing brother on Friday at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center before going to his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.

The president was expected to attend the funeral, an aide said. — Reuters