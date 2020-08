M In a bulletin, the ministry said the total number of confirmed cases had increased to 153,660,. — Reuters ANILA, Aug 14 — The Philippines’ health ministry today reported 6,216 more novel coronavirus infections, the third-largest daily increase recorded in Southeast Asia up to now, and 16 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said the total number of confirmed cases had increased to 153,660, while confirmed deaths had reached 2,442.

The Philippines on Monday reported its highest daily rise in confirmed infections at 6,958. — Reuters