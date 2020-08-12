France to ramp up police checks to ensure masks are worn

French police on rollerblades patrol along the banks of the Seine after France began a gradual end to a nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 in Paris, France, May 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 12 — France will gradually ramp up police checks to ensure people wear face masks where it is mandatory and respect social distancing amidst a new surge of Covid-19 infections, the government’s spokesman said today/

“We’re at a tipping point (...) We’re going to mobilize polices forces to make checks,” BFM TV showed Gabriel Attal telling journalists while visiting the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

“But it’s not the police people should be afraid of (...) they should fear the virus, that lurks and contaminates,” he said. — Reuters