JAKARTA, Aug 11 — Indonesia reported 1,693 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the country’s total tally of infections to 128,776, data from the country’s health ministry website showed.

The data also showed an additional 59 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,824, the highest Covid-19 death toll in Southeast Asia. — Reuters