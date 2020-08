Since late January, over 4,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 55 of whom have died. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 10 — Hong Kong reported 69 new coronavirus cases today, of which 67 were locally transmitted, as authorities battled to contain a resurgence of the virus over the last six weeks.

Since late January, over 4,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 55 of whom have died. Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 72 new cases.