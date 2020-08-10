China to sanction Rubio, Cruz, and others over US action on HK

Last month, China had already announced sanctions against Cruz, Rubio (inset) and other US officials after Washington penalised senior Chinese officials . — Reuters pic BEIJING, Aug 10 — China’s foreign ministry said it would apply sanctions against US officials including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio starting today, in response to Washington’s move on Friday to impose sanctions on 11 Hong Kong and Chinese officials whom it accused of curtailing political freedoms in the city.

Last month, China had already announced sanctions against Cruz, Rubio and other US officials after Washington penalised senior Chinese officials over the treatment of Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region. — Reuters