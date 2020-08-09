Security tight as Belarus votes in tense poll

People queue outside a polling station to cast their votes in the presidential election in Barauliany (Borovlyany), Belarus August 9, 2020. — Reuters pic MINSK, Aug 9 — Security measures were imposed in the Belarusian capital Minsk as voters went to the polls today in a tense presidential election, with residents reporting a heavy police presence and problems connecting to the internet. MINSK, Aug 9 — Security measures were imposed in the Belarusian capital Minsk as voters went to the polls today in a tense presidential election, with residents reporting a heavy police presence and problems connecting to the internet.

Strongman ruler Alexander Lukashenko is facing his biggest challenge in years after Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old English teacher and translator, drew big crowds of supporters in the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million people.

Lukashenko, in power since 1994 and sometimes called Europe's last dictator, jailed several key opponents ahead of the vote including Tikhanovskaya's husband, a popular blogger.

He has accused the opposition of planning unrest after polls close.

Police checkpoints were set up today at several entrances to the Minsk, AFP reporters and witnesses said, including with armoured vehicles and armed soldiers.

Metal barriers were erected around several administrative buildings and there was a strong police presence in Minsk.