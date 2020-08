Police seize over 100 suspected stolen bikes at London address

File photo of a man sitting on a bike at the Embankment, after the government announced a new plan on walking and cycling projects, following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in London, Britain July 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 8 — Police have seized 118 stolen bicycles at a single address in north London, an unusually large haul even in a city where bike theft is endemic.

The bicycles are worth an estimated total of more than £30,000 pounds (RM163,991), the Metropolitan Police said, adding that two men aged 21 and 60 had been arrested at the address on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

The investigation was launched after 11 people reported finding bicycles that had been stolen from them on sale on social media.

Police said they were working to reunite the bicycles with their rightful owners.

Cycling was already popular in London before the coronavirus lockdown, for sport and recreation and as a means of commuting to work, but the city is now experiencing a cycling boom as residents seek to avoid public transport. — Reuters