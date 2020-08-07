Trailing in election polls, Trump says rival Biden opposes God and guns

Supporters of Democrat Joe Biden hold up signs as US President Donald Trump arrives at the Shoreby Yacht Club in Bratenahl, Ohio August 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 — US Republican President Donald Trump asserted yesterday that his Democratic opponent in November's election, Joe Biden, is “against God,” even though Biden himself frequently discusses how his Catholic faith has guided his actions as a public official.

With Trump trailing Biden in four recent polls in Ohio, the president was fighting to win voters in the traditional swing state as the coronavirus pandemic threatens his chances of a second term. After addressing a small crowd at a Cleveland airport on Thursday, Trump went on to deliver a campaign-style speech at a Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio.

“He's following the radical-left agenda: Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God,” Trump said about Biden in his Cleveland speech. “He's against God.”

The Second Amendment of the US Constitution gives Americans the right to keep and bear arms.

Trump did not explain what he meant. His accusation, though, could solidify support from his party's sizable conservative Christian bloc and also damage voters' view of Biden, the first Catholic Vice President in US history.

More than three-fourths of Americans practise Christianity or another religion, according to Pew Research Center. Trump has been hurt politically by his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has recently killed on average more than 1,000 Americans each day.

“Joe Biden's faith is at the core of who he is; he's lived it with dignity his entire life, and it's been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship,” said Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates.

While he speaks very little about his own Presbyterian faith and rarely attends church, Trump works closely with evangelical Christians and puts their causes of restricting abortion and preserving gun ownership at the top of his policy agenda.

After a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, killed 20 children in 2012, Biden pushed for some restrictions on gun ownership, but he has not called for confiscating firearms.

He has said he would seek to ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines, let people who own assault weapons sell them back voluntarily, and expand background checks. — Reuters