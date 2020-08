Flags of Canada and China are placed for the first China-Canada economic and financial strategy dialogue in Beijing, China, November 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 6 — A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian national to death today in a ruling that could further inflame tensions between China and Canada.

The Guangzhou Intermediate Court said in a statement it had handed Xu Weihong the sentence for manufacturing drugs, and all his personal property had been confiscated. — AFP