Sanchez said the decision, announced by the royal household last evening, was 'fitting of a robust democracy'. — Reuters pic MADRID, Aug 4 — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said today he respected the royal palace’s decision to support the former king Juan Carlos leaving the country in a bid to make his son King Felipe’s reign easier after a series of scandals.

