Philippines reports 6,352 coronavirus cases, Southeast Asia’s biggest daily jump

the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 112,593. — Reuters pic MANILA, Aug 4 — The Philippines’ health ministry today reported 6,352 new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest daily jump in cases in Southeast Asia and after posting a record rise in five of the past six days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 112,593, while deaths rose by 11 to 2,115.

The Philippine capital and nearby provinces today returned under strict lockdown for two weeks to arrest soaring cases since restrictions were relaxed in June. — Reuters