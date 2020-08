Since late January, Hong Kong has reported more than 3,600 infections and 40 related deaths. — AFP pic HONG KONG, Aug 4 — Hong Kong reported 80 new coronavirus cases today, including 75 that were locally transmitted, as authorities raced to contain a third wave of the outbreak which has seen infections soar over the past month.

