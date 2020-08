US counts 61,262 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, reports Johns Hopkins

Susan Conner helps place plywood to cover the open door area of a garage under construction that has yet to have the doors installed. Scenes in Cocoa Beach as Hurricane Isaias approaches Melbourne Beach, Florida, US, August 1, 2020. — Tim Short/Florida Today via USA Network/Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 — The United States counted 61,262 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday), according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

It was the fifth consecutive day with more than 60,000 infections recorded, according to the Baltimore-based university. There were also 1,051 deaths in the 24-hour period.

The US has now tallied more than 4.6 million cases and 154,319 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country in the world.

The new numbers came as Florida braced for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane as it approached the south-eastern part of the virus-ravaged state.

Among US states, only California, with almost double Florida’s population of about 21 million people, has registered more coronavirus cases.

Yesterday, Florida reported another 179 deaths, setting a new state record and pushing its virus death toll to 6,843.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said it’s better to “just hunker down rather than sending people to the road” — with shelters usually crowded and social distancing difficult — unless the situation became more threatening. — AFP