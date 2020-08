White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx answers a question as she appears with President Trump at the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 4, 2020. — Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 — US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, linking her to disinformation about the virus spread by President Donald Trump.

“I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no,” Speaker Pelosi told ABC’s This Week when asked is she has confidence in Birx. — Reuters