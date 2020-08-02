Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases for Aug 1

People wearing face masks wait at a bus stop during morning rush hour, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Beijing, China July 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 2 — China reported 49 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Aug. 1, up from 45 cases a day earlier, the health commission said today.

Of the new infections, 30 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, three were in the north-eastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining 16 were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 20 new asymptomatic cases, down from 23 a day earlier.

As of the end of Saturday, mainland China had 84,385 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634. — Reuters