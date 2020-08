A Red Cross personnel wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant in a densely populated neighbourhood area, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 4, 2020. — Reuters

JAKARTA, Aug 2 — Indonesia reported 1,519 new coronavirus infections today, bringing the total to 111,455, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

The data also showed 43 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the toll to 5,236. — Reuters