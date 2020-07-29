Vietnam confirms four new Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 450

A health worker wears a protective face shield next to a soldier at the quarantined Nephrology hospital during the Covid-19 outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam April 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

HANOI, July 29 — Vietnam late today confirmed four new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 450, with no deaths.

The new cases include one in Hanoi, who had recently returned from Danang, where the Southeast Asian country last week detected its first locally transmitted infections in more than three months, the Ministry of Health said.

The other three cases include one from the Central Highlands and two in Ho Chi Minh City.

In a rare rescue flight, Vietnam repatriated 140 construction workers infected with Covid-9 from Equatorial Guinea today, a state medical official told Reuters. The workers will be treated at a hospital outside Hanoi, the official said.

Vietnam’s health ministry has not yet added the African cases to its coronavirus tally. — Reuters