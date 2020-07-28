Hong Kong reports 106 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

The new regulations, which also mandate masks in outdoor spaces, take effect from tomorrow for one week. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 28 — Hong Kong reported 106 new coronavirus cases today, including 98 that were locally transmitted, as the city braced for the implementation of strict new measures that will ban restaurant dining and restrict gatherings to two people.

The global financial hub reported 145 new cases yesterday. The new regulations, which also mandate masks in outdoor spaces, take effect from tomorrow for one week.

Since late January, more than 2,880 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 22 of whom have died. — Reuters