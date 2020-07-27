Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak

A health worker checks the temperature of residents at the area of a newly found coronavirus infected patient in Danang city, Vietnam July 26, 2020. — VNA pic via Reuters

HANOI, July 27 — Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central city of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said today.

The evacuation will take at least four days with domestic airlines operating approximately 100 flights daily from Danang to 11 Vietnamese cities, the government said in a statement.

The South-east Asian country was back on high alert after the government on Saturday confirmed its first community infections since April, and another three cases on Sunday, all in the tourism hot spot of Danang. — Reuters