It is currently the height of the summer vacation season in Europe, leading to extra cautiousness in Britain. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 27 — Britain will drop its policy of requiring people returning from the Spanish Canary Islands or Balearics to quarantine for two weeks, the Sun newspaper said today.

On Saturday, Britain announced a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain at the height of the summer vacation season, and the government is monitoring a rise of cases in France and Germany too. — Reuters