Polish govt plays down moves to quit domestic violence treaty

The plan to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention has seen criticism both within and without. — Reuters pic

WARSAW, July 27 — Poland’s right-wing government today played down a bid by its justice minister to withdraw from a landmark international treaty combating violence against women.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro told reporters on Saturday that he intended to set in motion the formal process to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention.

The plan has triggered outcry both in Poland and abroad, with the EU and the Council of Europe voicing regret and alarm over the plan, while thousands of people have protested against it across Poland.

But Michal Dworczyk, head of the prime minister’s chancellery, told the private Polsat news channel today: “There is no official, unequivocal decision regarding the Istanbul Convention.”

He was echoed by governing Law and Justice (PiS) party spokesman Radoslaw Fogiel, who also played down the justice minister’s intentions, saying that “the emotional reaction (to the planned withdrawal)... is definitely premature.”

The treaty is the world’s first binding instrument to prevent and combat violence against women, from marital rape to female genital mutilation.

It was spearheaded by the Council of Europe, the continent’s oldest human rights organisation, and signed by a previous centrist Polish government in 2012, followed by ratification in 2015.

Ziobro, who is part of the PiS’s ultra-conservative wing, has in the past dismissed the treaty as “an invention, a feminist creation aimed at justifying gay ideology”.

His mooting of a withdrawal comes ahead of a planned government reshuffle this fall, with some analysts suggesting he is using the threat to withdraw from the treaty to jockey for advantage in talks.

Although the treaty does not explicitly mention gay marriage, that has not diminished the backlash in conservative Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

A spokesman for the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, told AFP on Sunday in Brussels that it “regrets that such an important matter has been distorted by misleading arguments in some member states”.

He added that it would “continue its efforts to finalise the EU’s accession” to the convention by ratifying it, having signed the pact in 2017.

Warsaw has already clashed with the EU Commission over reforms to its judicial system, championed by recently re-elected President Andrzej Duda. — AFP