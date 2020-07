A farmer rides a bycycle past a poster warning about the Covid-19 outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam April 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

HANOI, July 26 — Vietnam reported two more locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus late today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 420.

The new cases include a 17-year-old boy in the central province of Quang Ngai and a 71-year-old woman in Danang city, the government said in a statement. There have been no deaths from Covid-19. — Reuters