Spain pushing for UK to exclude Canary and Balearic islands from quarantine, minister says

Spain has insisted the Canary Islands are safe. — Reuters pic

MADRID, July 26 — The Spanish government is focused on convincing Britain to exclude the Balearic and Canary islands from a 14-day quarantine it abruptly imposed on all travellers returning from Spain, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said today.

“Spain is safe, it is safe for Spaniards, it is safe for tourists,” Gonzalez Laya told reporters.

She added that her government would take measures regarding other countries if needed, based on epidemilogic data, but that there would be no tit-for-tat retaliation taking place. — Reuters