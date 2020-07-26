Mainland China reports 46 new Covid-19 cases, including 22 in Xinjiang

China reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 25. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 27 — China reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 25, up from 34 cases a day earlier, the health commission said today.

Of the new infections, 22 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Thirteen were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases.

China reported two new asymptomatic cases, down from 74 a day earlier.

As of yesterday, mainland China had 83,830 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634. — Reuters