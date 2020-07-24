US shut China’s Houston consulate as ‘message’ to stop spying, says official

People move trash bags from the Chinese consulate in Houston July 24, 2020, after the US State Department ordered China to close the consulate. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, July 24 — The US ordered China to shut its consulate in Houston as a message to Beijing to reel in its operations to steal US science and technology secrets, a senior State Department official said today.

“There comes a time when you have to say, enough is enough,” said the official, who insisted on anonymity.

Beijing has “egregiously abused its free and open access” to US society by running operations to illegally collect US intellectual property, the official said.

“Houston is a firm demonstration that we are serious.” — AFP