Croatia parliament approves new centre-right government

Croatia's Prime Minister-designate Andrej Plenkovic speaks in parliament before the government is approved, amid the spread Covid-19 in Zagreb, Croatia July 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

ZAGREB, July 24 — The Croatian parliament yesterday approved the new centre-right cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic whose Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won the most parliamentary seats in the general election held on July 5.

Plenkovic's new coalition government is supported by two smaller liberal parties and the representatives of the national minorities. Plenkovic also headed the former HDZ-led coalition over the last four years.

Despite a tiny majority of 76 votes in the 151-seat parliament, Plenkovic's government is expected to receive steady parliamentary support.

“Our key task is to secure welfare for our citizens ... to preserve their health and the jobs at these times of the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Plenkovic said in parliament.

Most of the ministers from Plenkovic's previous cabinet remained in office, including Finance Minister Zdravko Maric who is seen as pivotal to keeping public finances on track for Croatia's bid to adopt the euro by 2024.

This month Croatia entered the European Exchange Mechanism (ERM-2), a waiting room of at least two years before the euro adoption.

Plenkovic said his government would work on raising living standards, vowing to increase an average wage by the end of the four-year term to 7,600 kuna (RM4,956) from the current 6,655 kuna.

His government plans to reduce the income tax rates to 20 per cent and 30 per cent from the current 24 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively, and reduce the profit tax to 10 per cent from 12 per cent for companies with annual earnings of up to 7.5 million kuna.

The value-added tax for food products is planned to be cut to 13 per cent from the current 25 per cent, one of the highest VAT rates in the European Union.

Boosting the business climate and investments in a tourism-dependent economy and keeping public spending under control will be among the key challenges in the efforts to restore growth after an economic downturn of around 10 per cent expected this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters