Australian state to send in the army to check on Covid-19 cases

Walkers wear protective face masks at St Kilda pier in Melbourne after it became the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public July 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, July 24 — Australia's Victoria state will send in the army to question people who have tested positive for Covid-19 as it battles to control an outbreak that claimed a record number of lives today.

Australia's second most populous state will deploy Australian Defence Force personnel to the homes of people who have tested positive and who have not answered telephone calls, in order to kick start the contact tracing process, state premier Daniel Andrews said.

A flare-up of infections in Melbourne, the state's largest city, prompted the government to enforce a six-week partial lockdown and make face masks mandatory for its residents or risk a A$200 (RM607) fine.

“This is about going that extra step to make sure that we cannot just call but we can connect... get that interview done and then begin the process of tracing contacts,” Andrews told a regular press conference.

“If you were door knocked and you were not found at home... that would almost certainly lead to you being fined.”

The state recorded six deaths overnight, the highest daily toll for the nation since the pandemic began.

All the deaths were linked to aged care homes, of which more than 40 have recorded outbreaks. Statewide, 300 new infections were found, dropping from a record of 484 on Wednesday.

Two cases were detected among Aboriginal people in the regional Victorian city of Ballarat, a cause of concern for officials given a high degree of health issues among Indigenous Australians.

“No-one should be moving towards trying to provide definitive commentary that we have turned a corner,” Andrews added.

Australia's National Cabinet met today and laid out new measures to combat the virus including tougher restrictions on truck drivers transporting goods between states, some of which have not seen any cases of community transmission for months.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reaffirmed the country's aggressive suppression strategy to stamp out all community transmission, even as it looks to soften the economic blow.

Australia's budget is set to plunge into its biggest deficit since World War Two this year as the coronavirus crisis knocks the country into its first recession in three decades and forces policymakers to roll out hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus. — Reuters