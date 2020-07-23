6.6-magnitude quake jolts Tibet, no casualties

LHASA, July 23 — No casualties have been reported as of 8am today after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake struck Nyima County at 4.07am today, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicentre was monitored at 33.19 degrees north latitude and 86.81 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10km.

The county has launched an emergency response. Telecommunication, electricity and water supply remain normal in the county. The epicentre was less than 20km away from Rongmar Township where the quake was strongly felt.

Rongmar, at an average altitude of over 5,000 metres, administers two villages. In 2018, most of the township residents were relocated to the regional capital of Lhasa thanks to an ecological programme. — Bernama