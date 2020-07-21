Belgium in last ditch effort to form government, new polls possible

(From left) Belgium's King Philippe, N-VA chairman Bart De Wever and PS chairman Paul Magnette arrive for a meeting at the Royal Palace in Brussels on July 20, 2020. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, July 21 — Belgium may have to head to the polls again if two advisers appointed by King Philippe yesterday fail to find agreement on forming a coalition government over the next fifty days, one of the advisers said.

Belgium has been run by a caretaker administration with limited powers for more than a year as a May election failed to resolve the standoff.

The king earlier yesterday tasked Bart De Wever, leader of the centre-right N-VA, the largest party in the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders, and Paul Magnette, Socialist party leader in the French-speaking Walloon region, with the job.

They will look into the possibilities and the requirements for forming a government. Various teams appointed by the king in recent months went back to him empty handed.

There are 50 days to form a government or elections must be called, Magnette was quoted as saying by Belgian news agency Belga.

Belgium's linguistic divide has always been a thorny issue in forming a government. The country took a world record 541 days to cobble together a government after the 2010 election. — Reuters