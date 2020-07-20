US federal judge's son shot and killed, husband wounded in New Jersey, media reports

The FBI says it is investigating the killing of the husband and son of federal judge Esther Salas. The victims were shot at their home in New Jersey July 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

NORTH BRUNSWICK, July 20 — The husband and son of federal judge Esther Salas were shot at their home in New Jersey yesterday, media reported.

The judge's son was killed, while the husband is in critical condition, the reports said.

Investigators have preliminary information that someone dressed as a FedEx driver arrived at the family home in North Brunswick at about 5pm, ABC News said, citing multiple law enforcement sources, adding that a suspect “remains at-large.”

The FBI said on Twitter it was investigating the shooting. — Reuters