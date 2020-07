A security personnel checks the temperature of a man on a motorcycle entering the Xinfadi market in Beijing June 14, 2020. — AFP pic

BEIJING, July 19 — Beijing will lower the emergency response level of the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital to Level III from level II, an official from the municipal government told a press briefing today.

The city issued the second level response on June 16 after several infections of the new coronavirus were found to be linked to a major wholesale food market.

Beijing has reported no new cases in the past 13 days. — Reuters