US coronavirus cases rise by over 70,000 for second day in a row

Signs of closure are placed inside public recreational water fountains, amid the ongoing state of emergency due to the Covid-19 outbreak, in Washington July 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 18 — For a second day in a row, US coronavirus cases rose by over 70,000 as Americans clashed over wearing masks and whether to reopen schools in a few weeks.

Cases yesterday rose by at least 70,674 after climbing by a record 77,499 on Thursday, the largest increase posted by any country since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally.

US deaths yesterday rose by at least 912, the fourth day in a row that fatalities have risen by over 900 a day.

Coronavirus cases are rising in 41 of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases the past two weeks compared with the previous two weeks. Deaths are rising in 19 states.

Texas yesterday reported a record daily increase in deaths for the third day in a row with 174 lives lost, bringing its death toll to a total of 3,735.

In addition to rising deaths and cases, six states reported a record number of Covid-19 patients in their hospitals. Texas reported over 10,600 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised and Alabama, Georgia, Montana, North Carolina and South Carolina also reported record hospitalisations yesterday, according to a Reuters tally. — Reuters