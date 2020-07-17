Hong Kong demands Taiwan officials sign ‘one China’ document for visa renewal, says source

Taiwan flags are seen near protesters attending a demonstration to demand the resignation of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and the withdrawal of the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

TAIPEI — Taiwan officials in Hong Kong have been told their visas will not be renewed if they don’t sign a document supporting Beijing’s claim to Taiwan under its “one China” policy, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The move comes after Taipei strongly criticised a new security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing, and opened an office in Taipei this month to help people who may want to leave the Asian financial hub.

Several Taiwanese officials at its de facto Hong Kong consulate who were due to renew their visas have been asked by the city’s government to sign the document, a senior Taiwan official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The official said the move was unprecedented and presented an “unnecessary political obstacle” for Taipei-Hong Kong ties.

“They won’t issue the visa if we don’t sign the document,” the official said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. “It’s entirely a problem created by them.”

“We will try our best to defend our stance. Our representatives in Hong Kong will hold fast to their position.” — Reuters