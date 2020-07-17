French PM blasts sex case row over incoming interior minister

French Prime Minister Jean Castex (pic) said he deplored attacks on Darmanin, a rising star of the French centre right, who in 2018 was accused of sexual coercion and harassment by two women relating to alleged misconduct which he denies. — Reuters pic

PARIS, July 17 — New French Prime Minister Jean Castex yesterday blasted a firestorm of criticism surrounding the nomination as interior minister of Gerald Darmanin, following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Castex said he deplored attacks on Darmanin, a rising star of the French centre right, who in 2018 was accused of sexual coercion and harassment by two women relating to alleged misconduct which he denies.

“Monsieur Darmanin has the right to respect of republican principles as have all citizens,” said Castex, describing criticism from feminist groups and some political circles as “uncacceptable”.

A collective of 91 feminists and intellectuals spoke out against Darmanin in an article in Le Monde daily, saying bringing him into the cabinet amounts to an “anti-feminist” move.

Prosecutors dropped the allegations against Darmanin, who admitted a consensual relationship with one woman, but the appeal court in Paris last month called for a new investigation.

Responding to Socialist senator Murielle Cabaret that the appointment was unethical Castex said he was defending fundamental republican and legal principles.

On Wednesday he had said in a media interview that he would accept the full consequences if it turned out he had made a wrong choice.

Darmanin earlier yesterday told Europe 1 he would not wish false accusations such as those he said he had been a victim of on his worst enemy.

Aside from Castex, he enjoyed support Marlene Schiappa, minister delegate for citizenship, who told LCI television that the presumption of innocence should be applied — an argument already used by President Emmanuel Macron in defending Darmanin’s nomination. — AFP