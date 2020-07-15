Tokyo to lift coronavirus alert to highest level, says report

Visitors practice social distancing while waiting to enter the park in the poor weather during the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland along with Tokyo DisneySea, at the entrance gate of Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan July 1, 2020. — Reuters

TOKYO, July 15 — Tokyo will lift its alert level for coronavirus infections to the highest of four levels today, the Asahi newspaper reported, after a recent spike in cases to record levels in the Japanese capital.

Daily coronavirus cases exceeded 200 in four of the last six days, touching an all-time high of 243 cases last Friday as testing among workers in the metropolis’s red-light districts turned up infections among young people in their 20s and 30s.

The highest alert level suggests that “coronavirus infections are likely spreading”, the Asahi said. — Reuters