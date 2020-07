The total number of fatalities in Indonesia is 3,417. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, July 9 — Indonesia reported its biggest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases today, with 2,657 infections, taking the case total to 70,736.

There were 58 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 3,417, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said. — Reuters