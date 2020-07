Women wearing face masks and pushing shopping bags on wheels walk past a homeless man a day before all shops were permitted to re open as the Covid-19 lockdown eases in London, Britain June 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 9 — The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose to 44,602 today, up 85 on the previous day, the government said.

Including suspected cases, more than 55,000 people have died, according to a recent Reuters tally of official data sources. — Reuters