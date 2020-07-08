Review finds Facebook made ‘vexing, heartbreaking’ moves on civil rights

Auditors pointed out unchecked posts by US President Donald Trump that could discourage voting or encourage the shooting of citizens. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8 — An independent civil rights audit of Facebook released today expressed worry about “heartbreaking and vexing” decisions at the leading social network, despite progress being made.

Auditors pointed out unchecked posts by US President Donald Trump that could discourage voting or encourage the shooting of citizens calling for people to be treated equally under the law regardless of race.

“This report outlines a number of positive and consequential steps that the company has taken,” said 100-page report commissioned by Facebook two years ago

“But at this point in history, the auditors are concerned that those gains could be obscured by the vexing and heartbreaking decisions Facebook has made that represent significant setbacks for civil rights.” — AFP