Japan calls China's move on Hong Kong 'regrettable'

TOKYO, June 30 — Japan's top government officials said today China's move to pass national security legislation for Hong Kong was “regrettable” and undermined credibility in the “one country, two systems” formula of governance.

China's parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong today, setting the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colony's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule almost exactly 23 years ago.

“We will continue to work with the countries involved to deal with this issue appropriately,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

Later, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters he shared the “deep concern” of international community and the Hong Kong people over the legislation.

Suga said however that Japan would continue to communicate closely with the United States and China, saying stable relations between the two global powers were vital for regional and global security. — Reuters