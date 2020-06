Former French Prime minister Francois Fillon (right) and his wife Penelope Fillon arrive at the Paris’ courthouse on June 29, 2020 for the ruling on a trial for embezzlement in the context of an alleged job fraud. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 29 — A French court today handed former prime minister Francois Fillon a five-year prison sentence, with three years suspended, after convicting him on charges of setting up a fake job for his wife.

His wife Penelope, who was also found guilty in the case, was given a suspended three-year sentence, according to the ruling read out in the Paris court. Both must also pay fines of €375,000 (US$420,000). — AFP