US media: Two killed in Wal-Mart shooting

LOS ANGELES, June 28 — At least two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a Wal-Mart distribution centre in California, US media reported yesterday.

A local newspaper, the Record Searchlight, quoted a witness who said he heard what sounded like gunfire from a semi-automatic weapon at the facility in the city of Red Bluff.

The Searchlight and other media including CNN cited hospital officials on the toll.

Red Bluff city Rick Crabtree manager told CNN that a car rammed the facility around 3:00pm local time, causing a fire which he said was not significant.

“There was an active shooter, he was shot, last I heard he was on his way to the hospital,” Crabtree was quoted as saying.

A Wal-Mart spokesman told CNN they were aware of the situation and working with law enforcement to investigate, but could offer no further details. — AFP