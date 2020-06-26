Texas governor orders bars to close amid surge in virus cases

In this file photo a woman stands near a table in an empty terminal at the George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Texas on June 10, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. — AFP pic

HOUSTON, June 26 — Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars to close today amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the second most populous state in the country.

Abbott outlined a series of measures in an executive order aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19 in Texas.

Bars are required to close but may continue to provide delivery and take-out service.

Restaurants can remain open but with only 50 per cent indoor capacity.

Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people need the approval of local governments.

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10 per cent, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” Abbott said in a statement.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” he said.

“The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.

“We want this to be as limited in duration as possible.”

Texas was among the most aggressive states in reopening in early June after months of lockdown.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a new record of 5,596 new coronavirus cases yesterday, a major jump from just 10 days ago, when the state had only 1,254 new cases in a day.

Abbott is an ally of Donald Trump, but his latest announcement is in stark contrast to the president, who has tried to signal that the virus crisis is largely over. — AFP