New Caledonia to vote Oct 4 on independence from France, says Paris

New Caledonia had previously voted to stay in France in a referendum. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 24 — The French Pacific island territory of New Caledonia will hold a referendum on independence from France on October 4, a month later than originally planned due to the coronavirus, the government said today.

Initially planned for September 6, the vote has been “delayed to October 4, 2020 due to the consequences of the health crisis,” French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told reporters.

The second vote on independence follows a referendum in November 2018 when 57 per cent of voters chose to remain part of France. — AFP