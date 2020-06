An Indonesian Red Cross personnel sprays disinfectant inside a library of a school in Jakarta June 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, June 24 — Indonesia reported 1,113 new coronavirus infections today, taking its total number of cases to 49,009.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 38 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,573.

Indonesia’s coronavirus death toll is the highest in East Asia outside of China. — Reuters