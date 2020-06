BRASILIA, June 23 — A Brazilian judge ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public, according to a court decision made public today, after the right-wing populist attended political rallies in the capital without any face covering.

Federal judge Renato Borelli said Bolsonaro is subject to a fine of 2,000 reais (RM1,651) per day if he continues to disobey a federal district ordinance meant to slow the COVID-19 outbreak. — Reuters