South Korea says it is battling ‘second wave’ of coronavirus

The infections have been focused largely in the greater Seoul area. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, June 22 — Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time today it is in the midst of a “second wave” of novel coronavirus infections stemming from a holiday in May, as new cases hovered in the low double digits.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) had previously said South Korea’s first wave had never really ended.

But today, KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said it had become clear that a holiday weekend in early May marked the beginning of a new wave of infections that have been focused largely in the greater Seoul area, which had previously seen few cases. — Reuters