Trump says will refile bid to end Dreamers programme in interview

People hold signs as they take part in a rally for 'Justice Everywhere' to celebrate the US Supreme Court's ruling on the Daca programme, in San Diego, California June 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 21 — US President Donald Trump yesterday said he would mount another bid to end the programme that protects so-called Dreamer immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children after a loss in the US Supreme Court.

Trump told Fox News in an interview that his administration would resubmit plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) policy put in place by former President Barack Obama before the November presidential election.

“They want us to refile if we want to win. So, I'm going to refile, and it's going to work out for Daca,” Trump said.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Trump's effort to end the Daca programme that protects from deportation roughly 649,000 immigrants, calling the administration's actions “arbitrary and capricious.”

The 5-4 ruling upheld lower court decisions that found that Trump's 2017 move to rescind the programme was unlawful.

The ruling does not prevent Trump from trying again to end the programme. But his administration may find it difficult to rescind Daca — and win any ensuing legal battle — before the November 3 election in which Trump is seeking a second term in office.

Trump said the ruling was not a loss for his administration.

“If you read the opinion, we won. But we have to refile. And everything is going to work out for DACA, and the young people,” Trump said in the Fox News interview. He did not elaborate.

Asked when he expected to file another bid to dismantle the Daca programme, Trump said, “Probably pretty soon.”

Trump on Friday wrote on Twitter that his administration would submit “enhanced papers shortly.”

In another Tweet, Trump said that he wanted to “take care of Daca recipients,” and blamed Democrats for not negotiating a permanent solution to the young immigrants' temporary status. — Reuters