A woman wears a mask inside a bus, after the government eased some protective measures following the Covid-19 outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand June 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, June 19 — Thailand today reported five new coronavirus cases, all of which were found in quarantine, making it 25 days without a confirmed domestic transmission of the virus.

The new cases were Thais returning from Saudi Arabia, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Covid-19 task force.

Thailand has recorded 58 deaths related to Covid-19 among some 3,146 confirmed cases, of which 3,008 patients have recovered. — Reuters