Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases or deaths

Visitors take pictures inside the Grand Palace, as it reopens after months of being closed, in Bangkok, Thailand June 7, 2020 — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, June 17 ― Thailand today reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, marking 23 successive days without a domestic transmission.

The country has recorded a total 58 deaths related to Covid-19 among 3,135 confirmed cases, of which 2,996 patients have recovered, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.

Today is the third consecutive day that no cases were reported. All recent cases have been found among Thais in quarantine after returning from abroad. ― Reuters